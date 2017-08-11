Portland Navy Week is August 21-27

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 12 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Location: Various Venues, Portland, Maine
For more information: outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Portland/
America’s Navy is coming home to Portland, Maine, one of 15 cities selected to host a Navy Week, one of the Navy’s signature outreach programs.
Portland Navy Week is scheduled for August 21-27, 2017, to coincide with the Great State of Maine Blue Angels Air Show. It is designed to give area residents an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity.
The Navy plans to include the following elements in the week-long celebration:
– Navy Divers and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams
– Sailors from USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world
– Navy Band Northeast musical performances
– A senior flag officer and other senior Navy leaders, who will engage with local corporate, civic, government and education leaders
– Navy simulator(s) and other interactive displays
– Visits to area schools
– Community service projects and events with local sports franchises
– Visits with local veterans
