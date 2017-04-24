Portland home to Saco & Biddeford Savings’ first Business Banking Office

SACO, Maine – Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution (SBSI), Maine’s Oldest Bank, has opened their first Business Banking office in Portland on Commercial Street. The Portland branch will have an increased focus on serving the needs of their business customers, with lenders on-site, as SBSI looks to expand their business customer base in Cumberland County.

“As a mutual saving bank, we have enjoyed success for our customers and ourselves for almost two centuries. It was time to bring our style of banking to Portland,” said SBSI President, Bob Quentin. “There’s no bank that’s been doing it longer.”

SBSI currently serves customers throughout southern Maine with branches in Saco, Biddeford, Westbrook, Scarborough, Old Orchard Beach and South Portland. This location has a dedicated lender along with two banking specialists that can help with all of your banking needs, which had a ribbon cutting on April 21.

The transaction was arranged on behalf of the owner, Scott Lindsay, by Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers and the new tenant, Saco & Biddeford Savings was represented Greg Boulos of CBRE/The Boulos Company. SBSI engaged TLA Architecture to remodel the interior space with a focus on specifically serving business customers in the Old Port Area.

About Saco and Biddeford Savings

Founded in 1827, Saco & Biddeford Savings is Maine’s Oldest Bank with locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook. A leader in community banking, SBSI has contributed more than $3.5 million to area organizations over the last 10 years and continues to support the needs of the communities it serves across York and Cumberland counties. For more information, visit www.sbsavings.bank or on Twitter at @SBSavings. Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

