Portland high schools to hold open houses for eighth-graders

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland High School will hold its annual eighth-grade open house 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, and Deering High School will hold its annual eighth-grade open House 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, .

The events are designed to help families learn about PHS and DHS as their eighth-graders decide which of Portland’s three high schools they want to attend next year.

The Portland Public Schools offers eighth-graders a unique opportunity to choose between three high schools, each with its own distinctive personality and offerings. Open houses at each school and other events over the next couple of months are being scheduled to aid eighth-grade families in choosing a school by a March 10, 2017 commitment deadline.

Portland students may attend any of the three public high schools – Portland High (PHS), Deering (DHS) and Casco Bay High School (CBHS) – regardless of where they live in the city.

CBHS’ open house was held in December. PHS is next, holding its event Jan. 5 at the school at 284 Cumberland Ave. DHS’ open house is Jan. 11 at the school at 370 Stevens Ave.

PHS is the district’s oldest high school and in fact is the second oldest operating public high school in the United States. Portland High School, home of the Bulldogs, prides itself on its diversity. Its students come from dozens of countries and speak a wide variety of languages. Founded in 1821, PHS’ location puts it in the heart of Portland’s downtown. “The city is our campus,” the school says. PHS also stresses that it offers rigorous courses with personalized learning plans for each student and that it helps students prepare for their futures through pathways that include job shadows and internships.

DHS, home of the Deering Rams, describes itself as the only International Studies Schools Network high school in New England and the most diverse high school north of Boston. Deering works to develop interdisciplinary approaches to teaching and learning that emphasize global competence. The school offers a wide range of academic courses, including numerous Advanced Placement options, tiered interventions, and even online learning. Additionally, Deering students participate in a vast array of clubs and activities, ranging from drama to sports.

There is no enrollment cap at PHS or DHS. CBHS is designed to be a smaller school, so if applications for next year’s ninth-grade class at CBHS exceed 97 students per grade level, a lottery will be held within the two weeks following a lottery form submission deadline of Feb. 15, 2017.

The snow date for the PHS open house is Jan. 10. The snow date for the DHS open house is Jan. 17.

For information about the open houses, visit the schools’ websites: phs.portlandschools.org or dhs.portlandschools.org

