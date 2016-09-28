Portland Conservatory of Music’s Noonday Concert Series begins Thurs., Oct. 6

By Jean Murachanian
Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 4:36 p.m.

Location: First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland, MAINE

For more information: (207) 775-3356; PortlandConservatoryOfMusic.org

The Portland Conservatory of Music proudly announces the 21st season of its Noonday Concert Series beginning Thursday, October 6. The weekly concerts are free, open to the public, and feature Conservatory faculty. The live performances run from 12:15-12:50 at First Parish Church in downtown Portland, with the exception of the January line-up which will take place at the Portland Library. All ages are welcome. The season schedule can be found on their website at PortlandConservatoryOfMusic.org

