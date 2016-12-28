Portland Chamber Music Festival presents ‘Variations on Light’ at SPACE Gallery

PORTLAND, Maine — On Monday, Jan. 9, the Portland Chamber Music Festival and SPACE Gallery come together to present “Variations on Light,” an evening of contemporary classical chamber music for flute and strings. This collaborative series, now in its fifth season, features innovative programming focused around music of the 20th and 21st centuries, performed by some of the most sought-after chamber musicians in the country, in an intimate gallery setting.

“Variations on Light” opens with a work by Andrew Norman, Musical America’s 2017 Composer of the Year and recent winner of the prestigious Grawemeyer Award for composition. Norman’s “Light Screens” draws inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright’s stained glass window designs and their energetic interplay between intensity and stillness. “Spell”, by composer Mark Berger (also performing on viola), called a “delicious mix of dissonance and harmony” by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, is followed by a world premiere by Welsh composer Andy Vores. “Theme and Variations” by Amy Beach, America’s first truly successful female composer of art music, rounds out the evening.

The performers are Sarah Brady, flute; Gabriela Diaz and Jennifer Elowitch, violins; Mark Berger, viola; and Andrew Mark, cello. Ms. Brady and Mr. Mark are making their PCMF debuts, and Ms. Elowitch is PCMF’s Founder and Artistic Director. Violist/composer Berger and composer Andy Vores will be in attendance to introduce their works.

“Variations on Light” takes place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at SPACE Gallery, 538 Congress St. For artist biographies, program details and tickets, which are $15, $13 for SPACE members and students, visit pcmf.org.

Founded in 1994, the Portland Chamber Music Festival presents acclaimed chamber artists from the United States and abroad performing a wide range of contemporary and classical chamber music. Known primarily for its summer season in August at Hannaford Hall on USM’s Portland campus, PCMF’s events also include a Family Concert, an International Composers Competition, a contemporary chamber musicseries at SPACE Gallery, a Salon Series of house concerts, and diverse education and community engagement activities. For more information, visit pcmf.org.

