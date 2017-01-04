Portals: Work by Maine Art Education Association Members

&quotSwinging Bridge" by Mary Pennington
Katie Matzell | BDN
"Swinging Bridge" by Mary Pennington
&quotSwinging Bridge" by Mary Pennington
Katie Matzell | BDN
"Swinging Bridge" by Mary Pennington
By Katie Matzell
Posted Jan. 04, 2017, at 1:52 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 2, 2017 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: USM Art Gallery, Gorham Campus, 37 College Ave. , Gorham, Maine

For more information: 207-780-5460; usm.maine.edu/gallery

January 25 – March 2 (closed February 22-24)

This exhibition brings together the creative work of art educators from around the state of Maine to celebrate the studio practice and exploration that takes place beyond the classroom. Artists were invited to create their interpretation of the concept of portal –a gate or entrance that is especially grand or imposing; or, an entryway, doorway or threshold.

The artists represented in this show teach in Maine’s public and private schools and universities and are members of the Maine Art Education Association: an arts advocacy organization that promotes the artistic learning of children, encourages innovation and research in art education, and the exchange of ideas and practices among teachers.

USM Art Gallery Hours:

Wednesday & Thursday, 12 pm-6 pm, Friday-Sunday, 12 pm-4 pm

Other days and times by appointment.

All exhibitions and events hosted by the USM Art Department and Gallery are free and open to the public. For more information visit https://www.usm.maine.edu/gallery.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Quick action saves Brewer girl, 6, from drowning in hotel poolQuick action saves Brewer girl, 6, from drowning in hotel pool
  2. Portland is building lots of housing, just not the right kindPortland is building lots of housing, just not the right kind
  3. Trump committee invites Madawaska band to inaugurationTrump committee invites Madawaska band to inauguration
  4. Belfast man accused of threatening woman, three children with macheteBelfast man accused of threatening woman, three children with machete
  5. LePage increases pressure for school consolidationLePage increases pressure for school consolidation

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Education