Portals: Work by Maine Art Education Association Members

Location: USM Art Gallery, Gorham Campus, 37 College Ave. , Gorham, Maine For more information: 207-780-5460; usm.maine.edu/gallery

January 25 – March 2 (closed February 22-24)

This exhibition brings together the creative work of art educators from around the state of Maine to celebrate the studio practice and exploration that takes place beyond the classroom. Artists were invited to create their interpretation of the concept of portal –a gate or entrance that is especially grand or imposing; or, an entryway, doorway or threshold.

The artists represented in this show teach in Maine’s public and private schools and universities and are members of the Maine Art Education Association: an arts advocacy organization that promotes the artistic learning of children, encourages innovation and research in art education, and the exchange of ideas and practices among teachers.

USM Art Gallery Hours:

Wednesday & Thursday, 12 pm-6 pm, Friday-Sunday, 12 pm-4 pm

Other days and times by appointment.

All exhibitions and events hosted by the USM Art Department and Gallery are free and open to the public. For more information visit https://www.usm.maine.edu/gallery.

