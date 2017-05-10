Community

Pork loin roast supper at Holden church

Posted May 10, 2017, at 11:35 a.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Holden Congregational Church UCC, 9 Rider Bluff Road, Holden, Maine

For more information: 207-735-7948

HOLDEN, Maine — A pork loin roast supper, with seatings at 5 and 5:30 p.m., will be held Saturday, May 13, at Holden Congregational Church, UCC, 9 Rider Bluff Road.

Menu includes roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, squash, rolls, apple sauce, pickles and pie.  

Prices are $9, $4 for children ages 3-12; free ages 2 and younger. For information, call 735-7948 or email lgeorge@dhparish.org .

