Popular Gourmet Club Books on sale now

Posted Nov. 28, 2016, at 1:16 p.m.

Are you looking for a holiday gift for that hard-to-buy-for person on your list or a neat stocking stuffer?  Then, consider the Bangor Lions Club Gourmet Club Book that features free meal offers at local restaurants. This year, the Penobscot Theatre is also participating.

Over the past decade, the Bangor Lions Club has generously supported Literacy Volunteers. Please join us in supporting their fundraiser.

Books are on sale for $20 each and available by contacting 947-8451.

