Community

Pop-up Coffee House

Maddy Hunt
Sharon Miller | BDN
By Sharon Miller
Posted March 28, 2017, at 5:33 p.m.

Friday, April 7, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: The Crossing Life Church, 87 Damascus Rd., Carmel, Maine

For more information: facebook.com/LeahCostelloMusic/?pnref=story

Singer, songwriter, and worship leader Leah Costello will be debuting original music as well as sharing stories behind some of the songs on her upcoming album. Coffee, tea, and pastries will be served. This is a free event, however donations are welcome and will be used to fund her album project.

