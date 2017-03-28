Pop-up Coffee House

Friday, April 7, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: The Crossing Life Church, 87 Damascus Rd., Carmel, Maine
For more information: facebook.com/LeahCostelloMusic/?pnref=story
Singer, songwriter, and worship leader Leah Costello will be debuting original music as well as sharing stories behind some of the songs on her upcoming album. Coffee, tea, and pastries will be served. This is a free event, however donations are welcome and will be used to fund her album project.
