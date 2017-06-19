Pop-Up Adventure: The Full Monty

Magnus Stark
By Holly Twining
Posted June 19, 2017, at 3:11 p.m.

Thursday, July 6, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Penobscot Theatre, 131 Main Street, Bangor, ME

For more information: 2072990082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/fullmonty

Join Maine Yoga Adventures for a quickie pop-up pull it together adventure in downtown Bangor!

Adventurers will meet up at the Penobscot River for a yoga practice outdoors. MYA will spread out a lovely picnic of crackers & cheese, fruits & veggies. Adventurers will then head over to Happy Endings Martini & Tapas Bar for a cocktail…

For the big finish, we’ll venture up the hill to Penobscot Theatre for the production of The Full Monty! Front row seats – adventurers will be fully engaged in the show!

“Outstanding performance! Professionally done and a wonderful message of empowerment! I am proud of the courage it took to do this show! Well done! A must see!”

Cost: $100/quickie; $110/too slow (after July 1st) includes the magic of theatre, yoga, yummy food & a cocktail

Please register online at maineyogaadventures.com.

