Pop-Up Adventure: The Full Monty

Thursday, July 6, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Penobscot Theatre, 131 Main Street, Bangor, ME
For more information: 2072990082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/fullmonty
Join Maine Yoga Adventures for a quickie pop-up pull it together adventure in downtown Bangor!
Adventurers will meet up at the Penobscot River for a yoga practice outdoors. MYA will spread out a lovely picnic of crackers & cheese, fruits & veggies. Adventurers will then head over to Happy Endings Martini & Tapas Bar for a cocktail…
For the big finish, we’ll venture up the hill to Penobscot Theatre for the production of The Full Monty! Front row seats – adventurers will be fully engaged in the show!
“Outstanding performance! Professionally done and a wonderful message of empowerment! I am proud of the courage it took to do this show! Well done! A must see!”
Cost: $100/quickie; $110/too slow (after July 1st) includes the magic of theatre, yoga, yummy food & a cocktail
Please register online at maineyogaadventures.com.
