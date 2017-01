Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Bangor Land Trust, 8 Harlow Street 4B, BANGOR, Maine For more information: 207-942-1010; bangorlandtrust.org/

Learn about the lives of polar bear in the Hudson Bay. See how polar bear are adapted for the Arctic and learn how this majestic bear is threatened by climate change. Join in at the Bangor Land Trust office, 8 Harlow Street Suite 4B on Saturday, January 28 at 10:00 am.

