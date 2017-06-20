Poland Heritage Day and Strawberry Festival on June 24

Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Poland Spring Preservation Park, 37 Preservation Way, Poland Spring, Maine
For more information: 207-998-4142
POLAND SPRING, Maine — Poland Spring Preservation Society is getting ready for the annual Heritage Day and Strawberry Festival to be held 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., rain or shine, Saturday, June 24, Poland Spring Preservation Park, 37 Preservation Way.
This year’s event is bigger than ever! The “Kid Zone” has a new Velcro wall, an inflatable jousting pit, and a 70 foot inflatable obstacle course. There will also be kid’s carnival games, shuffleboard, and more! An antique car parade will roll down to the Preservation Park, where this portion of the property will house a Cruise-in, a trackless train ride, and free tours at the Poland Spring Bottling Museum. And, a vintage Trolley will ride folks from the events on the hill to the events in the Preservation Park so you won’t miss a thing! .
Entertainment on the Gazebo will be all day, featuring the Crooked Creek Country Band. The organ recital featuring our antique E.O. Skinner pipe organ in the Chapel will feature Kathy Hale. Of course we’ll have our 50/50 raffle, vendors and food galore! Including Poland Fire and Rescue’s grilled burgers and sausages, Lifespring’s famous lobster rolls and the delectable strawberry desserts and treats served by the Poland Community Church.
Poland Spring Preservation Society partners with the Town of Poland, Poland Spring Resort, Poland Spring Brand ® Natural Spring Water, Poland Community Church, Poland Fire Rescue and many other community organizations to put on this community wide event. All proceeds to benefit local charities and the Poland Spring Preservation Society.
The Poland Spring Preservation Society is a 501c3 non-profit organization that preserves, protects and manages The Poland Spring Museums along with an extensive collections of art, artifacts and memorabilia The Museums include the All Souls Chapel, and the Maine State Building, which houses the Maine Golf Hall of Fame. Also located on the property is the Original Poland Spring Bottling Plant and Springhouse. These buildings are owned by Nestle Waters North America and managed by the Preservation Society.
Each unique building helps to narrate the story of Poland Spring, the iconic resort destination, that was established when the Ricker Family built their first Inn on Ricker Hill in 1794. It later became the location of the Poland Spring Water, the original source of one of the oldest, and best-selling spring water brand in the county.
The Society’s mission is to preserve the historic buildings, and educate the public about Poland’s Spring’s unique place in history. The Museums are open to the public May through October. For more information go to: http://www.polandspringps.org
There is no admission fee and there is ample parking for all.
For information, call the Preservation Society at 998-4142 or email krasor@polandspringmuseums.org
