Thursday, April 27, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; bangorpubliclibrary.org

Celebrate the 15th Annual POETS/SPEAK! Fest, with more than 30 well-known and emerging poets, UMaine student poets, Poetry Out Loud winners, and musicians. This year’s theme is “Origins: Roots & Sources” in conjunction with the Library’s Smithsonian exhibit on “Exploring Human Origins.” Come early to enjoy live jazz and refreshments, browse and buy books, and meet the poets.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →