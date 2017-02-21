POETS/SPEAK!

By Bangor Public Library
Posted Feb. 21, 2017, at 2:59 p.m.

Thursday, April 27, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; bangorpubliclibrary.org

Celebrate the 15th Annual POETS/SPEAK! Fest, with more than 30 well-known and emerging poets, UMaine student poets, Poetry Out Loud winners, and musicians. This year’s theme is “Origins: Roots & Sources” in conjunction with the Library’s Smithsonian exhibit on “Exploring Human Origins.” Come early to enjoy live jazz and refreshments, browse and buy books, and meet the poets.

