Poets/Speak

By Bangor Public Library
Posted April 25, 2017, at 1:40 p.m.

Thursday, April 27, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; Bangorpubliclibrary.org

n Memoriam: JOANNE KYGER (1934-2017), a rare female voice of the male-dominated Beatgeneration. She wrote nearly 30 collections of

poetry. On Time: Poems: 2005-2014, published by City Lights Publishers, showcased themes informed by her longtime practice of Zen Buddhism & concern for the environment. She was married to poet Gary Snyder from 1960-64.

