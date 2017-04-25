Poets/Speak

Thursday, April 27, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 947-8336 ext. 130 ; Bangorpubliclibrary.org
n Memoriam: JOANNE KYGER (1934-2017), a rare female voice of the male-dominated Beatgeneration. She wrote nearly 30 collections of
poetry. On Time: Poems: 2005-2014, published by City Lights Publishers, showcased themes informed by her longtime practice of Zen Buddhism & concern for the environment. She was married to poet Gary Snyder from 1960-64.
