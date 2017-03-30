Wednesday, April 12, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
In honor of National Poetry Month, the Southwest Harbor Public Library will present Poets Bearing Witness in an Age of Polarity: Speaking Truth to Power Wednesday, April 12, 5:30 – 7:30. Poets Crow Suncloud, Diana Newman, Paul Weiss, and artist-poet Robert Shetterly will raise their voices in poetry and song.
Crow Suncloud has read publicly in a variety of venues throughout Maine, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York including The Common Basis Theatre in Manhattan and the Geraldine R. Dodge Poetry Festival in New Jersey. His poetry has been included in an anthology by the International Society of Poets and “Each” was awarded The Editor’s Choice Award. He currently lives on the “Quietside” of Mount Desert Island with his wife Diana and collaborates with her musically.
Diana Ramsdell Newman is a singer-songwriter who has performed throughout New England. Her expansive repertoire of topical songs serves as a catalyst for personal and community healing. The distinctive appeal of Newman’s poetic lyricism helps to bridge social divides by bringing multidimensional vision to social concerns in ways that go beyond protest. Diana joined Crow in 2003 to become the indie/folk duo Timbered Lake.
Paul Weiss has been writing and giving readings for over 50 years. Much of that time has been in Hancock County. He is Director of The Whole Health Center, where he counsels and offers classes and retreats. He is author of a book of Zen poems and commentaries, Moonlight Leaning Against an Old Rail Fence: Approaching the Dharma as Poetry, published by North Atlantic Press in 2015; and a previous volume of poetry, You Hold This.
Robert Shetterly is a visual artist, author, and engaged citizen who has a passion for promoting dialogue and social justice through the arts. Shetterly’s acclaimed Americans Who Tell the Truth portraits and narratives bear witness to the courage of social change-makers, both historical and contemporary.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.
