Poetry Slam at the Jesup

By Melinda Rice
Posted Dec. 09, 2016, at 3:02 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Come share your verse at the Jesup Memorial Library’s Verse Unleashed! Poetry Slam on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Poets are invited to share their work or work in progress. And poetry fans can come listen to some great verse. Bring your friends and enjoy a great night.

This is not a competition; the focus is community camaraderie and having a good time while enjoying the many types and forms of poetry. For more information, contact Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

