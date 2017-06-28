Monday, July 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Artascope at bec, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, ME
For more information: 207-847-4060; eventbrite.com/e/plein-air-workshop-with-master-artist-jill-hoy-tickets-35327736210
Join plein air artist Jill Hoy on Monday, July 10th as she demonstrates how to paint with oils outside at The Bickford Education Center Pavilion in Yarmouth. Paint the quaint historic buildings on Main Street, including the scenic Grand Trunk Railroad Station, or the historic vehicles located in the pavilion.
For beginning and intermediate painters alike, you will learn the process and best practices for painting outdoors from beloved master artist Jill Hoy. You will receive individual instruction in a step-by-step fashion. Focus will be on composition, drawing, color, value and brushstroke. Strong composition is an important foundation for every painting, you will learn how to block in accurate value masses quickly to form the basis of a strong, pleasing composition. From there, Jill will explain how to augment with additional colors and values to bring your painting to life. Even if this is your first attempt at painting outside, you will gain an ability to observe natural light and utilize your observations to create a dynamic painting.
Early arrival for setup is 9am, with lunch on your own from 12-1pm. You will need to bring your own paints, canvases and brushes. Easels will be provided. A supply list will be sent to you upon registration.
About the instructor:
Jill Hoy’s work is in over 600 private and corporate collections in the United States. She has been a professional working artist for the past 40 years. The work she creates in Maine is inspired by direct observation of the landscape and includes seascapes, architecture, and gardens. The artist is especially interested in the effects of natural light, color, and pattern. Her use of vivid color in her paintings results in surfaces that are richly and intensely painted with images that seem to vibrate. Jill considers the quality of light to be an important element in her work. “The light in Maine is crystal clear, with a sharp-edged clarity and a gem-like quality. I often work in the morning or late afternoon when these qualities are especially strong.” As a result, her paintings capture specifics of time and light.
