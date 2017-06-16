Pleasant Lake Paddle and Aquatic Plant I.D.

Saturday, July 22, 2017 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Pleasant Lake, Boat Ramp, Stetson, Maine
For more information: 207-948-3766; sebasticookrlt.org
Have you ever viewed underwater plants through an aqua scope? Now’s your chance during this leisurely paddle on Pleasant Lake in Stetson on Saturday, July 22. Aquascopes eliminate surface glare and reveal the world of undulating aquatic flora. Easy ways to identify plants will be explained by Mark Whiting, a trained botanist. Whiting worked for the Department of Environmental Protection for 23 years and serves as the Chairman of the Board of the Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District.
A lunchtime break and aquatic show and tell will be held at Pleasant Lake Preserve. A 100-acre wooded peninsula jutting into the lake, Pleasant Lake Preserve was donated to the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust by Ken Hewitt to assure permanent public access.
Registration is required for this free paddle event. A $5 donation is suggested. For more information or to register, please email info@sebasticookrlt.org or call 207-948-3766. We will meet at the boat ramp on Route 143 in Stetson and plan to be on the water at 9:30 am and off the water by 2:00 pm. Please bring a bagged lunch, something to drink and bug repellant.
Directions to the boat ramp: From Interstate 95 Exit 167 (for Etna), drive north on Route 143 for approximately 7 miles. (Stetson Shores Campground sign is 1.1 miles before the put in. The sign for SRLT’s Pleasant Lake Preserve is .3 miles before the put in). The “Public Boat Launch” road, marked with a red street sign, will be on your right. If you reach the railroad tracks, you have gone too far. The rain date is Sunday, July 23.
About Sebasticook Regional Land Trust
Sebasticook Regional Land Trust’s mission is to recognize and conserve the rich wild and working landscape of Central Maine’s Sebasticook River watershed. We work with willing landowners to conserve the lands they love and the resources our community relies upon—clean water, family farms that provide local food and jobs, wellmanaged working forests, places to hunt, fish and play with our children.
