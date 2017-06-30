Play-It-Forward Aug 5th – Cindy Alexander, Award Winning Singer / Songwriter

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: East Blue Hill Founder's Hall, 825 ME-176 / Morgan Bay Rd, East Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: cindyalexander.com/tour-dates/
CINDY ALEXANDER’s “Play it Forward” concert series continues at the East Blue Hill Founder’s Hall on Friday, August 5th – Doors at 7:15pm, show starts promptly at 8 pm. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, which is dedicated to ending women’s cancers. Cindy, the L.A. Music Critic’s Pop/Rock Artist of the Year for 2016, will soon be releasing a new album, her 9th.
See https://www.roadnation.com/campaigns/94 for more information.
University of Maine women’s basketball head coach, Amy Vachon, echoes Cindy’s sentiments, “The UMaine women’s basketball community is very familiar with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Coach Yow fought cancer on and off courageously for 22 years – all while continuing to coach at NC State and be a leader in our sport. Every year, women’s basketball honors Coach Yow by dedicating the month of February towards efforts to raise funds for the Kay Yow Foundation.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →