Plastic Jump-Rope Making for Kids

Monday, July 10, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME
For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library
Join us as we take plastic bags (like the type you get at Shaw’s or Hannaford) and turn them into jump-ropes! We’ll also be reading the book “One Plastic Bag” by Miranda Paul and talking about other uses for plastic bags. Please feel free to bring your own or use the bags the library provides.
