Plastic Jump-Rope Making for Kids

By Samantha Cote,
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted June 20, 2017, at 5:37 p.m.

Monday, July 10, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME

For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Join us as we take plastic bags (like the type you get at Shaw’s or Hannaford) and turn them into jump-ropes! We’ll also be reading the book “One Plastic Bag” by Miranda Paul and talking about other uses for plastic bags. Please feel free to bring your own or use the bags the library provides.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Some gun owners are disturbed by the Philando Castile verdict; the NRA is silentSome gun owners are disturbed by the Philando Castile verdict; the NRA is silent
  2. Misdiagnosis leads to paralysis, $1.9 million settlement for Maine girlMisdiagnosis leads to paralysis, $1.9 million settlement for Maine girl
  3. Man who caused Brunswick stink by dumping dead fish broke no law, says Maine DMRMan who caused Brunswick stink by dumping dead fish broke no law, says Maine DMR
  4. Bangor animal shelter gearing up to adopt out first wave of southern ‘transfer dogs’Bangor animal shelter gearing up to adopt out first wave of southern ‘transfer dogs’
  5. He wanted firecrackers but ended up a millionaire insteadHe wanted firecrackers but ended up a millionaire instead

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs