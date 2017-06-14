Plastic and Hand Surgeon Joins Eastern Maine Medical Center

Hector Campbell, MD, a plastic and hand surgeon, has joined the EMMC Medical Group and EMMC Plastic and Hand Surgical Specialists practice. He earned his medical degree from the University of the West Indies and completed general surgery and plastic surgery residencies at Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University.

Dr. Campbell specializes in all aspects of hand surgery, general reconstruction surgery, facial fractures, body contouring, breast reconstruction, breast lift, and breast reduction.

“I am excited to join a great team at Plastic and Hand Surgical Specialists and to care for people throughout the region who I can help,” says Dr. Campbell. “I am also looking forward to exploring the area. Maine is a great place to be, and I can’t wait to get out there and see all the region has to offer.”

For more information about scheduling an appointment with Dr. Campbell, please call EMMC Plastic and Hand Surgical Specialists at 973-9950.

