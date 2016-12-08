Outdoors

‘Plants Alive in a Cold World’ at Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park

Posted Dec. 08, 2016, at 11:29 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park, 426 Wolfe's Neck Road, Freeport, Maine

For more information: 207-865-4465; 865-4465, or visit www.maine.gov/wolfesneckwoods

FREEPORT, Maine — “Plants Alive in a Cold World” will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park, 426 Wolfe’s Neck Road, meeting at benches near second parking lot, on how plants survive winter. Guided nature programs given weather permitting, free with park admission. No reservations are needed except for group programs. For information, call 865-4465, or visit www.maine.gov/wolfesneckwoods . Park admission $1 ages 5-11, $ ages 12-64, $6 nonresidents ages 12-64, $2 nonresidents 65 and older, free children under 5 and Maine residents 65 and older.

