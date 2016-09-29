Plant Your Family Tree, Milo Historical Society

By Allen Monroe
Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Milo Historical Society, 12 High Street, Milo , Maine

For more information: 207-943-2268; milohistorical.org

“Planting Your Family Tree”

Story continues below advertisement.

Saturday, October 22 from 1 to 3, the Milo Historical will host a presentation, “Planting Your Family Tree” by Nina G. Brawn, a freelance genealogist, columnist and lecturer from Dover-Foxcroft. This free program will take place at the Milo Historical Society Museum on High Street. Donations to the society will be welcomed. Light refreshments will be served.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police: Man kidnapped woman off street in Rockland, tried to elude officerPolice: Man kidnapped woman off street in Rockland, tried to elude officer
  2. Quimby buys oceanside campground to reopen itQuimby buys oceanside campground to reopen it
  3. My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.
  4. Teen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in MaineTeen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in Maine
  5. Developer bringing one of downtown Bangor’s largest structures back to lifeDeveloper bringing one of downtown Bangor’s largest structures back to life

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Education