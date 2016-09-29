Plant Your Family Tree, Milo Historical Society

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Milo Historical Society, 12 High Street, Milo , Maine For more information: 207-943-2268; milohistorical.org

“Planting Your Family Tree”

Saturday, October 22 from 1 to 3, the Milo Historical will host a presentation, “Planting Your Family Tree” by Nina G. Brawn, a freelance genealogist, columnist and lecturer from Dover-Foxcroft. This free program will take place at the Milo Historical Society Museum on High Street. Donations to the society will be welcomed. Light refreshments will be served.

