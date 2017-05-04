Community

Plant sale at Episcopal Church of St. John Baptist in Thomaston

Posted May 04, 2017, at 9:40 a.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Episcopal Church of St. John Baptist, Corner of Main and Green streets, Thomaston, Maine

THOMASTON, Maine — Plant sale, 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 13, at The Episcopal Church of St. John Baptist, corner of Main and Green streets. There is no construction on the weekends, so coming to Thomaston will be much easier. Annuals, perennials, gardening items, and many other items and goodies to eat.

