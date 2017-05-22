Community

Plant and book sale to benefit Lincolnville Community Library

By Sheila Polson
Posted May 22, 2017, at 9:37 a.m.

Monday, May 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Lincolnville Community Library, 208 Main Street, Lincolnville, ME

For more information: 207-763-4343; lincolnvillelibrary.org

The Lincolnville Community Library will hold its big Memorial Day Plant and Book Sale on Monday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 208 Main Street in Lincolnville Center.

Shoppers will be able to choose from a large variety of hardy perennial plants and healthy flower and vegetable seedlings, including many donated by local gardeners. The book sale will include a great selection of popular novels, historical fiction and nonfiction, gardening and cookbooks, children’s favorites, and more. And there will be a fifty-fifty raffle.

All proceeds will benefit the library and its many programs and services. For more information, call 763-4343 or e-mail questions@lincolnvillelibrary.org.

