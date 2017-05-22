Planned Parenthood Hosts Activist Training at the College of the Atlantic

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Portland, Maine –– With increased interest in supporting Planned Parenthood and standing up for reproductive rights from supporters across the second Congressional District, the Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund will host “In this Together,” an advanced activist training at the College of the Atlantic on Tuesday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m.
The reproductive justice training comes on the heels of a Congressional vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act and block patient access to Planned Parenthood. If enacted, this legislation would prevent Planned Parenthood from being reimbursed by Medicaid for Medicaid services provided to patients, including annual exams, birth control, cancer screenings, and disease testing and treatment. Medicaid cannot be used for abortion except in cases of rape, incest, or if the life of the woman is in danger. The deeply unpopular bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
According to a recent poll, 1 in 5 respondents in the second Congressional District have used a Planned Parenthood health center and 1 in 3 have friends or family who have depended upon Planned Parenthood for vital care; three out of four voters support Planned Parenthood and in the second congressional district alone, nearly two-thirds are opposed to blocking Medicaid reimbursements to Planned Parenthood.
WHAT: Planned Parenthood In This Together Training
WHERE: Gates Community Center at the College of the Atlantic,105 Eden Street, Bar Harbor
WHEN: Tuesday, May 23, 6:00 p.m.
REGISTRATION: http://bit.ly/PPBarHarborInThisTogether
In this Together is a Planned Parenthood led training designed to empower people to get involved in advocacy, hone communication skills and make an impact on critical policies including health care applying a reproductive justice lens to the work. Reproductive justice is a framework that focuses on the social, political and economic inequalities of women and girls that affect their reproductive health and ability to determine their future. It is the recognition that we have a human right to maintain personal bodily autonomy, have children, not have children, and parent the children we have in safe and sustainable communities.
Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund is an independent, nonpartisan, not-for-profit membership organization formed as the advocacy and political arm of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England in Maine. The Action Fund engages in educational and electoral activity, including voter education, grassroots organizing, and legislative advocacy.
MDI Indivisible, a local chapter of a nationwide movement founded in 2016 to resist the right-wing agenda of the country’s executive. The organization recently sponsored the Climate March on April 29th, which drew over 500 people who participated in the effort to raise awareness of climate change. The group continues its resistance through regularly scheduled trips, every Tuesday, to visit the offices of Maine’s members of Congress in Bangor. For information on additional upcoming events, visit indivisiblemdi.wordpress.com.
