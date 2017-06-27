PIVOTAL FUNDING SUPPORTS SMALL ENTERPRISE

MADAWASKA AND ST. AGATHA – Town Officials are excited to announce several small businesses in Madawaska and St. Agatha have cause to celebrate with the announcement of a $200,000 Micro Enterprise Grant awarded to the lead community of Madawaska by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development at the end of March.

According to Suzie Paradis, director of Madawaska’s Economic and Community Development Office, the award makes it possible to grant funds to pre-qualified businesses in the community for various business improvements, increased inventory and other items necessary to the improvement of each project. The grants are to be cash matched as specified in the grant application.

According to Paradis, “Seven area businesses within Madawaska and St. Agatha will benefit from this program.”

“We are very happy by this news and also very grateful that the staff at DECD and the Office of Community Development are such great partners, and support our economic development efforts in Madawaska and St. Agatha,” said Town Manager Gary Picard.

In the last 35 years the Town of Madawaska has received over $10,000,000.00 in State of Maine CDBG program alone.

For more information regarding CDBG Block Grant Programs contact Suzie Paradis at 207-728-3612.

