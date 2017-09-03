Pittsfield’s Farmers/Artisans/Crafters Market Celebrates BikeMaine arrival on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 10

Come celebrate the arrival of 400 bicyclists with their volunteers and guests to Pittsfield on Sunday, Sept. 10. “Pathway to the Peaks” brings 475 people to Pittsfield as part of a bicycling week of adventure. Bicyclists arrive after 12:00 noon. This is a great economic and community development project. Let’s promote our unique community and region to our guests!

Our largest event is a Farmers/Artisans/Crafters Market to be held 2-6 pm at Manson Park in the front of the park. Parking is available off Crosby Street on the Friend Property.

Lots of vendors – products and services. We also have several interesting non-profits. Come check out our local vendors and support their businesses!

Currently, the following are registered:

Bag End Suri Alpacas of Maine; Balfour Farm; Beth Clark – Independent Crafter; Bossov Ballet; Heirloom House; Hinterlands Press; Irene Searight; John Clark; Kathy Taylor; Kim’s Turning Corner; Locust Grove Woodworks; Maine Crime Writers; Matrika Press Publishing House; Needle and Brush Works; Nolan’s H.E.R.O. Foundation; Old Cops; Outland Farm; Peachtree Creative; Pittsfield Community Theatre; Rocks Edge Photography; Sebasticook Valley Regional Media; The Farwell Project; Waggin’ Tail Farm; and Young Living.

Many other community activities are taking place to celebrate Bike Maine’s arrival:

• Farmers /Artisans / Crafters Market 2 – 6 pm

• Food & Drinks for purchase (while supplies last)

• Historic Pittsfield Public Library Open 2 – 5 pm (Free Wi-Fi)

• Pittsfield Community Theatre FREE Movie “American Flyers” rated

PG-13; 113 min; doors open 1:30 pm, movie starts 2:00 pm; theatre

concessions for sale

• Historic Pittsfield Railroad Station Open 2 – 5 pm

• Drooling Goat BBQ Lunch Wagon (Stony Knolls Farm) 3 pm on

• Con Brio Brass Band playing 3 – 5 pm

• Reny’s – A Maine Adventure staying open until 5:30 pm

• Big Bill’s proudly serving Gifford’s Ice Cream, Lobster Rolls and

Certified Angus Burgers 11 am – 9 pm

• 150 Year Anniversary – historic First Universalist Church – Hors

d’oeuvres & desserts, doors open at 6 pm, D.C. Singer-Songwriter

Crys Matthews at 7 pm

• Pond Fire on Mill Pond after the concert – beautiful reflections on the

Pond

• Plus more!

Locations for our big day:

• Downtown Pittsfield

• Friend Property corner of Crosby & Main across from the Library

• Manson Park (front area only for the Market and Non-profits)

Bicyclists will start arriving after 12:00 noon. They will be coming down Main Street to Manson Park via Crosby Street. At the corner of Crosby Street/Main Street, we will be welcoming them. For the bicyclists and the citizens that turn out, there will be some activities on the Friends property. Other activities will be taking place in Downtown Pittsfield at the Pittsfield Public Library, Pittsfield Railroad Depot, Pittsfield Community Theatre and the First Universalist Church. Renys has extended their hours until

5:30 pm.

As the bicyclists will be camping out in Manson Park in their Tent Village, only the very front of our beautiful facility will be open to the public. Most of the facility will be set up for the BikeMaine Tent Village which is quite a large operation. The Farmers/Artisans/Crafters Market and our non-profit will be located at the very front of Manson Park for the public to enjoy and mingle with the bicyclists. All other community activities will be located in Downtown Pittsfield or on the Friend property at the corner of Main/Crosby. Parking will be provided as vehicles will not be allowed into Manson Park for the safety of the bicyclists and volunteers.

Questions on the Market, please contact our Vendor Coordinator Robin Chase at Robin.Chase@bangor.com

For general information, contact the Pittsfield Town Office at 487-3136 or www.pittsfield.org

Please remember: All of Manson Park (with the exception of the very front off Crosby Street reserved for the Farmers/Artisans/Crafters and an area for potential non-profit/booster groups) will be closed to the public for regular park activities on Sunday, September 10 – Monday, September 11 until the Tent Village is packed up. This is because BikeMaine will be in Town and with approximately 475 people wandering around Manson Park at the same time, this closure is for everyone’s safety. We can not have vehicles driving through the park as someone could get hurt. We apologize for this inconvenience, however, it is just for a couple of days. We enjoy the beauty of our wonderful parks every day and now for a couple of days, people from across the State, USA and other countries will also enjoy everything that Pittsfield and Maine have to offer.

The Town of Pittsfield is Certified Business Friendly by the State of Maine.

