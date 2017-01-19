Community

Pittsfield’s 200th Anniversary Committee – Members Wanted

By Kathryn Ruth, Town Manager
Posted Jan. 19, 2017, at 9:54 p.m.

Pittsfield’s 200th birthday will be June 19, 2019 so we are planning

ahead for the celebration. This will be an exciting and fun project to work on in 2017 and 2018. The Town is looking for volunteers to plan and coordinate this important anniversary; present a schedule of events, timeline and preliminary budget; and engage everyone in the celebration.

Representation from the schools, business, history, and the public would

be great. For more information, please contact the Town Office.

To volunteer, citizens and business representatives should send an e-mail or drop off a brief statement of one (1) paragraph explaining why they would like to volunteer for the 200th Anniversary Committee by Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 5:00 pm to Kathryn Ruth, Town Manager at 112 Somerset Avenue, Pittsfield, ME 04967; at 487-3136 or townmanager@pittsfield.org

Pittsfield is an outstanding place to grow a business and raise a family.

Please go to www.pittsfield.org

