Pittsfield Spirit of America Award to be dedicated in the memory of Steven D. Emery, former Police Chief

At its Council Meeting on March 7, the Town Council will present the Pittsfield Spirit of America award in honor of the memory of former Police Chief Steven Emery. This celebration will take place at 6:30 pm in the Town Council Chambers. The award honors an individual or group for their volunteerism and good deeds in a community. The Town Council chose former Chief Emery for the 2017 award. The award will be presented in the memory of Steven to his two daughters. Please join us at the Municipal Building Council Chambers to honor Steven Emery.

The criteria for this award is “impact, compassion, intensity, longevity and recency” for volunteer efforts. The Sprit of America Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that was established in Augusta, Maine to promote volunteerism. The Town of Pittsfield has participated in this award event since 2012 when the award was made to the Community Christmas Project for running the local food bank. Other awardees were Sumner Jones in 2013; Dr. Thomas Pierce in 2014; Beverly Rollins in 2015 and Spencer Havey, former Police Chief, in 2016 prior to his passing. We join many other communities in other counties to present the award in the name of over 100 Maine municipalities.

The Town Council chose Steven D. Emery due to the number of people he reached over a long period of time. His impact on the community and its citizens through listening to and helping people was immense. The criteria of “impact, compassion, intensity, longevity and recency” certainly are fitting. Steven volunteered many hours to helping people and one of his favorite projects – Hooked on Fishing with the School System – impacts the lives of well over a hundred students each year.

We hope to see you at the Town Council Meeting on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 6:30 pm in the Pittsfield Town Council Chambers. In grateful recognition, we remember a protector, mentor, caretaker and friend of the Town of Pittsfield whose legacy will be remembered for many generations.

