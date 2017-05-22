Pittsfield Special Town Council Meeting

The Pittsfield Town Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening, May 23, 2017 at 6:00 pm in the Council Chambers at the Pittsfield Municipal Building at 112 Somerset Avenue, Pittsfield to consider agenda items for the Community Development Block Grant Economic Development Program for the Main Street Sidewalk Project. This is the project that the Town held a public hearing on last week and approved for submission. No other business will be conducted.

