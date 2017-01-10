Pittsfield Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at 12:30 pm – Resources for Businesses

It’s an Economic & Community Development Day on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at the Pittsfield Municipal Building, 112 Somerset Avenue, Pittsfield

Our first meeting – Assistance for Local Businesses:

At 12:30 pm, businesses owners and representatives are

invited to join the Somerset Economic Development

Corporation (SEDC) Executive Director Heather Johnson

and the Town of Pittsfield in the Pittsfield Municipal Building

Council Chambers for light refreshments. At 1:00 pm, there will

be a presentation of SEDC services and help for businesses.

After the presentation, there will be informal discussions about

business needs and opportunities. Businesses from Detroit,

Hartland, Palmyra and other towns in Somerset County

are also welcome to attend.

Another opportunity to become involved – the 45th Central Maine Egg Festival Organizational Meeting:

Come join the Central Maine Egg Festival Committee at their

Organizational meeting and become part of this historic event at

6:30 pm at the Pittsfield Municipal Building Council Chambers.

This event is a huge economic venue for the community and region

as well as a fun week for children and great opportunity for family

reunions and vacations. New members with new ideas are welcome.

Questions, contact Kathryn Ruth, Town Manager at the Pittsfield Town Office (487-3136) or townmanager@pittsfield.org

