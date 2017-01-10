Pittsfield Meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at 12:30 pm – Resources for Businesses

It’s an Economic & Community Development Day on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at the Pittsfield Municipal Building, 112 Somerset Avenue, Pittsfield
Our first meeting – Assistance for Local Businesses:
At 12:30 pm, businesses owners and representatives are
invited to join the Somerset Economic Development
Corporation (SEDC) Executive Director Heather Johnson
and the Town of Pittsfield in the Pittsfield Municipal Building
Council Chambers for light refreshments. At 1:00 pm, there will
be a presentation of SEDC services and help for businesses.
After the presentation, there will be informal discussions about
business needs and opportunities. Businesses from Detroit,
Hartland, Palmyra and other towns in Somerset County
are also welcome to attend.
Another opportunity to become involved – the 45th Central Maine Egg Festival Organizational Meeting:
Come join the Central Maine Egg Festival Committee at their
Organizational meeting and become part of this historic event at
6:30 pm at the Pittsfield Municipal Building Council Chambers.
This event is a huge economic venue for the community and region
as well as a fun week for children and great opportunity for family
reunions and vacations. New members with new ideas are welcome.
Questions, contact Kathryn Ruth, Town Manager at the Pittsfield Town Office (487-3136) or townmanager@pittsfield.org
