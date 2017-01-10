Pittsfield Friends of the Library Meeting

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library Street, Pittsfield, Maine For more information: 207-487-5880; pittsfield.lib.me.us

The Friends of the Pittsfield Public Library will be meeting at the library on Wednesday, January 18 at 1:00 PM in the Warren Community Room at the Pittsfield Public Library. All members and prospective members are invited to attend. The Friends support quality library service through fund raising, volunteerism and serving as advocates for the library’s programs. They provide funding for special library projects, programs, and library beautification. There will be discussion about how the Friends can support the library, plans for future programs and fund raising activities.

