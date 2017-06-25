Pittsfield Fire Hydrant Project and Limited Shut off of water on Monday, June 26 2017

On June 26, 2017, Pittsfield Water Works will be replacing 7 fire hydrants on or near the following streets Detroit Street, Lincoln Street, Leonard Street, Hunnewell Avenue, Davis Street, Washington Street, Mill Court, Cottage Street and North Main Street from Detroit Street to the Madawaska Avenue intersection. ONLY THESE STREETS are to have the water turned off on Monday for this project. The Water/Sewer Department, as well as many other staff members, are working all at once to get this done as soon as they can on Monday, June 26.

Due to the possibility of unsafe water, all consumers on the above listed streets are directed to BOIL ALL WATER for at least 5 minutes before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or any other activity involving consumption of water.

This order is ONLY for the streets listed and is not for the rest of the Town. This is not a town-wide order, it is a limited order for several streets. By doing all replacements at once, there will be only 1 Boil Water Order and much less confusion than having a Boil Water Order for one road to replace a hydrant, then a few days later another Boil Water Order for other roads and so forth. Only 1 Boil Water Order will be in place for several streets. No other roads are affected at this time.

This Order shall remain in effect until further notice!

Questions regarding this notice should be directed to: Scott Noble at Pittsfield Water Works at 1-207-487-3136 or to the State of Maine Drinking Water Program at 1-207-287-2070 during normal business hours.

