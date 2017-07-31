Pittsfield Dedication of the Hathorn Cupola During the Summer Concert Series on Thurs., Aug. 3

The dedication of the historic cupola will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 7:30 pm during the Summer Concert Series in Pittsfield’s Hathorn Park where Kid’s Tour De Force will be performing that evening.

In 1981, Bangor Daily News correspondent Brenda Seekins announced the planned demolition of the Valley Times building and plans to remove and store the cupola that had been atop the building until an appropriate place would be found for it. It is now 36 years later when indeed an appropriate home has been found as the cupola returns to its first home – Hathorn Park. In the earlier days of Pittsfield, the cupola was located on top of the stable of the Going Hathorn Estate. The stable was relocated to Hunnewell Avenue in 1897. From May of 1918 onward, it was the home of the Pittsfield Advertiser and later the Valley Times. Then when the building was demolished in 1981, the cupola was stored on Town property until its restoration in 2017.

This is one of a number of interesting projects being coordinated by the Town of Pittsfield’s Bicentennial Committee in preparation for the community’s birthday celebration to be held in 2019. Many committee members are working on projects and you can join them. If you or your organization would like to be a part of the planning for bicentennial events or if you would like to come and be a part of interesting discussions, join the group for their next monthly meeting in September at the Pittsfield Public Library. Notices of meetings will be available in The Rolling Thunder, on a number of Facebook pages and at www.pittsfield.org

