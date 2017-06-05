Community

Pittsfield Community Theatre Fundraiser – a Movie & a Dance – on Friday, June 09, 2017

By Kathryn Ruth, Town Manager
Posted June 05, 2017, at 10:42 p.m.

Celebrating 40 years of Town ownership and management, the Theatre will show Roger Moore in James Bond 007 “The Spy Who Loved Me” at 6:30 pm at 137 Main Street, Pittsfield on Friday, June 9, 2017. Immediately following the movie will be a dance with a DJ at the Elks Lodge, 140 Middle Street, Pittsfield from 9 pm – 12 pm. Purchase tickets at $10 each from Theatre Committee members, the Theatre and Town Office. To have more fun, make sure to dress up to celebrate our 40th Anniversary. Make sure to spend your Friday night at the Pittsfield Community Theatre and the Elks Lodge. We will have a prize for the best costume; 50-50 Raffle; and lots of fun!.

