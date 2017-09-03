Community

Pittsfield Community Activities to Celebrate BikeMaine on Sunday, Sept. 10 & Monday, Sept. 11

By Kathryn Ruth, Town Manager
Posted Sept. 03, 2017, at 12:35 a.m.

On Sunday afternoon, September 10, 2017, come celebrate with us and welcome our guests to Town – All are welcome.

Community Activities for the family

• Farmers /Artisans / Crafters Market 2 – 6 pm

• Food & Drinks for purchase (while supplies last)

• Historic Pittsfield Public Library Open 2 – 5 pm (Free Wi-Fi)

• Pittsfield Community Theatre FREE Movie “American Flyers”

rated PG-13; 113 min; doors open 1:30 pm, movie starts 2:00 pm;

theatre concessions for sale

• Historic Pittsfield Railroad Station Open 2 – 5 pm

• Drooling Goat BBQ Lunch Wagon (Stony Knolls Farm) 3 pm on

• Con Brio Brass Band playing 3 – 5 pm

• Reny’s – A Maine Adventure staying open until 5:30 pm

• Big Bill’s proudly serving Gifford’s Ice Cream, Lobster Rolls and

Certified Angus Burgers 11 am – 9 pm

• Vittles Restaurant 7:30 am – 2ish pm

• 150 Year Anniversary – historic First Universalist Church – Hors

d’oeuvres & desserts, doors open at 6 pm, D.C. Singer-Songwriter Crys

Matthews at 7 pm

• Pond Fire on Mill Pond after the concert – beautiful reflections on the

Pond

• Plus more!

Locations:

• Downtown Pittsfield

• Friend Property corner of Crosby & Main across from the Library

• Manson Park (front area only for the Market and Non-profits)

On Monday morning, September 11, 2017 from 5:30 – 8:30 am join the

Multi-faith Vigil in the Park.

The Public and BikeMaine are welcome to honor the lives of those who died as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

To accommodate our BikeMaine Friends, Manson Park will be closed to regular park activities, Monday, Sept. 10-11 until the Tent Village is packed up. THANKS for your understanding. 08/28/2017

