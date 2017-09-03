Pittsfield Community Activities to Celebrate BikeMaine on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

On Sunday afternoon, September 10, 2017, come celebrate with us and welcome our guests to Town

Community Activities for the family

• Farmers /Artisans / Crafters Market 2 – 6 pm

• Food & Drinks for purchase (while supplies last)

• Historic Pittsfield Public Library Open 2 – 5 pm (Free Wi-Fi)

• Pittsfield Community Theatre FREE Movie “American Flyers”

rated PG-13; 113 min; doors open 1:30 pm, movie starts 2:00 pm;

theatre concessions for sale

• Historic Pittsfield Railroad Station Open 2 – 5 pm

• Drooling Goat BBQ Lunch Wagon (Stony Knolls Farm) 3 pm on

• Con Brio Brass Band playing 3 – 5 pm

• Reny’s – A Maine Adventure staying open until 5:30 pm

• Big Bill’s proudly serving Gifford’s Ice Cream, Lobster Rolls and

Certified Angus Burgers 11 am – 9 pm

• Vittles Restaurant 7:30 am – 2ish pm

• 150 Year Anniversary – historic First Universalist Church – Hors

d’oeuvres & desserts, doors open at 6 pm, D.C. Singer-Songwriter Crys

Matthews at 7 pm

• Pond Fire on Mill Pond after the concert – beautiful reflections on the

Pond

• Plus more!

Locations:

• Downtown Pittsfield

• Friend Property corner of Crosby & Main across from the Library

• Manson Park (front area only for the Market and Non-profits)

On Monday morning, September 11, 2017 from 5:30 – 8:30 am join the

Multi-faith Vigil in the Park.

The Public and BikeMaine are welcome to honor the lives of those who died as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

To accommodate our BikeMaine Friends, Manson Park will be closed to regular park activities, Monday, Sept. 10-11 until the Tent Village is packed up. THANKS for your understanding. 08/28/2017

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →