Pitsfield Public Library to Host Program on Organizational Zen

Thursday, June 29, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library Street, Pittsfield, Maine
For more information: 207-487-5880; pittsfield.lib.me.us
Organizational habits expert Janie Downey Maxwell will present her program Organizational Zen at the Pittsfield Public Thursday, June 29 at 3:00 – 4:30. From big projects to everyday tasks, Janie can help you bring organizational peace into your life. Have you ever bought something you already owned because it was easier than finding the thing you had? Do you find yourself misplacing keys, glasses, or small children? Are you feeling overwhelmed and edgy over things you may have forgotten to do?
Come to learn how to get stuff done, feel more in control of your time, and bring organizational peace into your life – and have fun learning! Please bring a pad of paper and something to write with. This program is free and open to the public. Questions? Call 207-487-5880.
