Pitsfield Public Library to Host Program on Organizational Zen

Janie Downey Maxwell
Janie Downey Maxwell
Janie Downey Maxwell
By Lyn Smith
Posted June 20, 2017, at 3:48 p.m.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library Street, Pittsfield, Maine

For more information: 207-487-5880; pittsfield.lib.me.us

Organizational habits expert Janie Downey Maxwell will present her program Organizational Zen at the Pittsfield Public Thursday, June 29 at 3:00 – 4:30. From big projects to everyday tasks, Janie can help you bring organizational peace into your life. Have you ever bought something you already owned because it was easier than finding the thing you had? Do you find yourself misplacing keys, glasses, or small children? Are you feeling overwhelmed and edgy over things you may have forgotten to do?

Come to learn how to get stuff done, feel more in control of your time, and bring organizational peace into your life – and have fun learning! Please bring a pad of paper and something to write with. This program is free and open to the public. Questions? Call 207-487-5880.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Some gun owners are disturbed by the Philando Castile verdict; the NRA is silentSome gun owners are disturbed by the Philando Castile verdict; the NRA is silent
  2. Misdiagnosis leads to paralysis, $1.9 million settlement for Maine girlMisdiagnosis leads to paralysis, $1.9 million settlement for Maine girl
  3. Man who caused Brunswick stink by dumping dead fish broke no law, says Maine DMRMan who caused Brunswick stink by dumping dead fish broke no law, says Maine DMR
  4. Bangor animal shelter gearing up to adopt out first wave of southern ‘transfer dogs’Bangor animal shelter gearing up to adopt out first wave of southern ‘transfer dogs’
  5. He wanted firecrackers but ended up a millionaire insteadHe wanted firecrackers but ended up a millionaire instead

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs