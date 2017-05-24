Pitch, Hit and Run Competition

By Bangor Parks and Recreation, Recreation Programmer
Posted May 24, 2017, at 9:29 a.m.

The Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is offering a Pitch, Hit and Run Competition on Saturday, May 27 at the Union St. Athletic Complex. Competition starts at 8:30 am, check in is at 8:00-8:15 am. This is a FREE for boys and girls ages 7-14. PHR is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. Competitors compete in four age groups: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14. Age is determined as of July 17, 2017. All-Around, Pitching, Hitting and Running Champions advance from EACH division age group. Sectionals will be held at 10:00 AM, Sunday, June 4 in Bangor. Please go to www.BangorParksandRec.com for more information and to register. PRE REGISTRATION is preferred. You may also call the Bangor Parks and Recreation Department at 992-4490 for more information.

