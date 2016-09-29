Piscatquis area Granges list suppers, blood drive, music, Halloween Party

DEXTER — A meatloaf supper will be held 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct.1, at Wayside Grange hall, 861 North Dexter Road (Route 23). Better than your mother’s because it’s Barb Bekier’s. The menu also will offer mashed potatoes, salad, vegetables, assorted desserts, lemonade and pretty good coffee. The cost is $7. For information, call Tim Breen at 355-5507 or go to Facebook Wayside Grange Theatre.

GARLAND — Piscataquis Pomona Grange will host a potluck supper at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Grange hall, Oliver Hill Road. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. All area Grange members are invited to attend. For information, call Bill Bemis at 924-4123.

GARLAND — Garland Grange’s popular monthly public supper will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Grange hall on Oliver Hill road. The supper is being held one week earlier than usual. The menu will feature a traditional New England boiled dinner. The cost is $7, $3 children 5 to 12, free to children under age 5. For information, call 924-4123.

PARKMAN — Parkman Grange will partner with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive 10 a.m.-2 pm. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Parkman Grange hall at the four corners. Local bakers will make pies to sweeten the deal for donors. For information, call Susan Manchester at 277-3942.

GUILFORD — Valley Grange will meet for a potluck supper, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Grange hall, 272 Guilford Center Road. The regular monthly meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The meeting agenda will include updates for Dictionary Days and this year’s bookworm schedule. All are invited. For information, email Jim Annis at 564-0820.

DEXTER — The Gawler Family band will perform its new and old folk music at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Wayside Theatre, 861 North Dexter Road (Route 23). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. No reservations. Fine desserts and pretty good coffee will be sold at intermission. For information, call Joe Kennedy at 277-3733 or Dave Pearson at 924-5035, or go to Facebook Wayside Grange.

PARKMAN — Parkman Grange will hold a Halloween Party 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Grange hall at the four corners. Lots of tricks and treats make it a fun party for local children. For information, call Susan Manchester at 277-3942.

