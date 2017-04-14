Piscataquis Elementary School Enjoy Percussion Concert

PCES students were treated to a percussion concert given by the University of Maine Percussion Ensemble on Thursday, 13 April.. PCES Music teacher, Tom Bennett, organized the event for all the students and staff. The audience enjoyed many different styles of pieces and were introduced to the various instruments.

Photo courtesy of Jane Daniels. Pictured in photo from left to right are:

Dr. Stuart Marrs, Fan Yang, Nathan Hackworth, Sam Terris, Hanna Hymel, Thalia Sweeney, Mike Caliandro, Torin Smith, and Tom Bennett.

