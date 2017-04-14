Piscataquis Elementary School Enjoy Percussion Concert

Pictured in photo from left to right are: Dr. Stuart Marrs, Fan Yang, Nathan Hackworth, Sam Terris, Hanna Hymel, Thalia Sweeney, Mike Caliandro, Torin Smith, and Tom Bennett.
Jane Daniels
Pictured in photo from left to right are: Dr. Stuart Marrs, Fan Yang, Nathan Hackworth, Sam Terris, Hanna Hymel, Thalia Sweeney, Mike Caliandro, Torin Smith, and Tom Bennett.
By Charlotte Violette
Posted April 14, 2017, at 11:39 a.m.

PCES students were treated to a percussion concert given by the University of Maine Percussion Ensemble on Thursday, 13 April.. PCES Music teacher, Tom Bennett, organized the event for all the students and staff. The audience enjoyed many different styles of pieces and were introduced to the various instruments.

Photo courtesy of Jane Daniels. Pictured in photo from left to right are:

Dr. Stuart Marrs, Fan Yang, Nathan Hackworth, Sam Terris, Hanna Hymel, Thalia Sweeney, Mike Caliandro, Torin Smith, and Tom Bennett.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Auction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine islandAuction of historic lobster wharf could change life on this Maine island
  2. Maine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murderMaine man released on bail after spending 25 years in prison for murder
  3. Harpswell teen missing since Monday found safeHarpswell teen missing since Monday found safe
  4. Police arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrianPolice arrest Maine man for 7th OUI offense after he allegedly hit pedestrian
  5. Investors say proposed energy park at former mill site won’t require more state aidInvestors say proposed energy park at former mill site won’t require more state aid

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs