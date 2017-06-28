Piscataquis County SWCD and Penquis Beekeepers to Provide an Introduction to Beekeeping Workshop

Are you curious about what it takes to raise honeybees? Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District (PCSWCD) and Penquis Beekeepers are cohosting an Introduction to Beekeeping Workshop on Saturday, July 22nd at 10 am with a rain date of Saturday, July 29th!

This workshop will provide participants with an overview of the life cycle of a honey bee, a description of equipment necessary to keep bees, and will be followed by an open hive demonstration. Lynn Lubas, Technical Coordinator for PCSWCD, along with Jim Cleary of Penquis Beekeepers will lead the discussion and demonstration. Lynn has been a beekeeper for approximately 6 years. She is the secretary for Penquis Beekeepers, and has planted a large perennial garden to help foster pollinators. Jim Cleary has been keeping bees for over 10 years and has taught new beekeepers how to manage their bees. This event will be held outdoors so feel free to bring a chair to sit on if you like.

For more information and to register for the Introduction to Beekeeping Workshop, please contact the PCSWCD at the USDA Service Center at 42 Engdahl Drive, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426, by phone at (207) 564-2321 extension 3, or by email at info@piscataquisswcd.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →