Piscataquis County Soil & Water Conservation District board meeting

The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Board of Supervisors will hold their monthly meeting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the USDA Service Center located at 42 Engdahl Drive, Dover – Foxcroft.

The public is encouraged to get involved in conservation efforts by participating in meetings, volunteering and/or serving on the district board. Any interested person may participate in meetings and also inquire about becoming an associate supervisor. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. If you need an accommodation, please notify Joanna Tarrazi at the District office by Wednesday, May 31st. For more information, please contact the district office at 564 – 2321, extension 3, or email info@piscataquisswcd.org.

