Piscataquis Community Secondary School Project Graduation Spaghetti Supper

By Lisa Adkins
Posted March 08, 2017, at 11:24 a.m.

Saturday, March 18, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: PCSS Class of 2017 Project Graduation - Spaghetti Supper, Masonic Hall - 34 Hudson Ave , Guilford, Maine

For more information: 207-343-3335

Spaghetti Dinner – By Donation

Menu includes: spaghetti, salad, rolls, beverages and desserts

Come support a great group of Seniors, the Class of 2017, as they raise funds for their class trip!

