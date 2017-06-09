Piscataquis Chamber warns residents of ‘Caller ID Spoofing’

During the workweek of June 5-9, the Piscataquis Chamber received word from seven homeowners in Dover-Foxcroft and one in Sebec who had received phone calls from a telemarketer. When these calls were received, the homeowner’s caller ID displayed: CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, (207) 564-7533. These calls were NOT placed by the Chamber director OR from the Chamber’s landline. These telemarketers used ‘Caller-ID Spoofing’ to capture the chamber’s correct information and display it so that the homeowners would be more likely to answer the call.

‘Caller ID Spoofing’ is the process of changing the caller ID to any number other than the number from which the call is actually originating. In the 1990’s, people could use a special digital connection to their telephone service provider which offered them the ability to change their outbound caller ID. During that time, ‘spoofing’ was used primarily by law enforcement officials, private investigators and collection agencies. Today, there are several ‘spoofing’ applications available for purchase, created specifically for anyone who wants to protect his identity or change his call back number when making a call. This can be helpful when used for legitimate purposes, for example; a teacher making a call to parents in the evening may want the Caller ID to display the name and phone number of the school; a doctor making calls while on the road may want her practice name and number to appear rather than her cell phone number.

Unfortunately, in this day and age, these applications are being used for malicious purposes, with scam-artists using legitimate names and numbers, such as the Internal Revenue Service, to scam people out of tens of thousands of dollars.

In the United States, under the ‘Truth in Calling Act’, FCC rules prohibit any person or entity from transmitting misleading or inaccurate Caller ID information with the intent to defraud, cause harm, or wrongly obtain anything of value. If no harm is intended or caused, spoofing is not illegal. Anyone who is illegally spoofing can face penalties of up to $10,000 for each violation.

In addition to Caller ID Spoofing, some applications offer ‘text spoofing’, which is used to change the phone number that shows up when a text message is received. This can be especially dangerous with relation to children and teens. Now, if Mary receives a text from her best friend Jane to meet her in the park at sundown, there’s no way to know for sure if it is actually Jane, or someone attempting to lure Mary away for malicious purposes.

Though the practice of spoofing is not going away anytime soon, there are measures homeowners and business owners can take to protect themselves from scammers using Caller-ID Spoofing.

First, answer EVERY call cautiously- awareness of spoofing is the first line of defense against this practice.

Second, NEVER under any circumstances give any personal information over the phone to someone who has called you. The real IRS will never call your home claiming you owe thousands of dollars or threatening to freeze your accounts unless you set up a payment plan with them by phone. They will never ask for your account information or credit card information. The IRS does most of their corresponding through regular mail. The real Microsoft will never call you to tell you your computer has a virus, asking for a credit card payment for virus protection. Just because the name displayed on your caller ID may be a well-known organization, there is no guarantee that is who is actually calling you.

Third, as your best line of defense, ask questions. Ask for the caller’s name, the company they represent, the call back number and extension. Ask what state they are calling from. Ask what their business hours are. If this is a scammer, your questioning may be enough to get them to hang up; however, if they are still asking for your personal information, tell them you will have to call them back. If they give you a call back number, Google the number to see if it is actually coming from the organization the caller claims to represent. If you determine the call is a scam, it is also helpful to notify the actual organization you received a spoofed call from them, so they can report it on their website or notify their customers.

As a side note, scammers will often begin their recorded calls by confidently saying your first name like they know you personally, “Debra?”; when you respond “Yes?” they record your response (they can later apply your “yes” to anything they choose). When you respond “this is Debra” they record your response. It is always best to respond with “who’s calling?” or “what is this regarding?”, giving you an opportunity to respond “not interested” before you have said “yes” to anything or given them any personal information.

“It is very upsetting that scam-artists are using our name and our reputation to trick people into answering calls”, said Denise Buzzelli, Exec. Director of the Piscataquis Chamber. “I only hope this information will raise awareness of the issue, and arm our residents with these defensive measures to avoid being scammed.”

