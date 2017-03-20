Pirates Festival Cruise onboard The River Tripper

Saturday, June 24, 2017 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Damariscotta River Cruises, The River Tripper, 47 Main ST, Damariscotta, ME
For more information: 207-315-5544; damariscottarivercruises.com
11AM – till the end of the attack
The rumor is that we might be up for a surprise visit!
Come onboard and will bring you to get a sneak peak of the Pirate boat, the Must Roos, preparing for the attack on Damariscotta and the find some seals and other wildlife on the way. Then follow the pirate ship to town for the best view of their dastardly deeds. Be prepared to fight!
Pirates might be hiding among us too…
Profit of ticket sales goes to Lincoln County Holiday Family Wishes.
