Pine Tree Hospice Hosts Lunch & Learn on February 14

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church, 824 West Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine For more information: 207-564-4346; wwww.pinetreehospice.org

Lunch & Learn is a monthly adult bereavement support group that meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at the Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. This month Dr. Lesley Fernow will speak on the topic of “Physical Manifestations of Grief.” A nutritious lunch will be served. This event is free for any individual in the community who has experienced grief and loss whether recently or in the past. For more information or to RSVP please call 564-4346.

