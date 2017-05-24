Pine Tree Hospice and Kimball Insurance Tee Up for Pine Tree Hospice

By Jane Stitham, Executive Director
Posted May 24, 2017, at 12:38 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2017 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Foxcroft Golf Club, 84 Foxcroft Center Rd., Dover-Foxcroft, Maine

For more information: 207-564-4346; pinetreehospice.org

The 2017 Golf Tournament co-hosted by Pine Tree Hospice and Kimball Insurance will take place on Saturday, June 10th at Foxcroft Golf Club. There will be shotgun starts at 8:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. Registration fee is $40 per player including cart and a hearty lunch. In case of rain, the tournament will be re-scheduled for June 17th. Prizes include the following: 1st Place Gross- a foursome with carts for 18 holes at Webhannet Golf Club in Kennebunk Beach, 1st Place Net- a foursome with carts for 18 holes with shuttle passes to Kineo Golf Club. To register, players should call Pine Tree Hospice at 564-4346. We hope that you will join us for this fun event that offers a fantastic day of golf, always delicious food, and wonderful prizes, all in support of a great cause. All proceeds will benefit Pine Tree Hospice’s volunteer hospice, caregiver, and bereavement services.

