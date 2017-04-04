Pine Tree Hospice 23rd Annual Variety Show

Friday, April 28, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Center Theatre, 20 East Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine
For more information: 207-564-4346; pinetreehospice.org
On Friday, April 28th at 7:00 P.M. at the Center Theatre, the curtain will rise for the 23rd time on Pine Tree Hospice’s Variety Show. The line-up of local talent is sure to have something for old and young alike to enjoy. FA students Hannah Poland and Alyssa Pearl-Rose will be the evening’s Masters of Ceremony. Acts will feature music, drama, and humor. The “Parade of Sponsors” features local children making their way across the stage carrying signs with business sponsor names, usually producing some very entertaining moments. Lobby music will be performed by Susan Ramsey & Students. A quilt crafted by Rita Mountain and Helen Higgins and machine-quilted by Quilting Mania, will be raffled off during the evening. Show tickets will be sold at the door by donation or can be obtained at the Pine Tree Hospice office at 883 West Main Street. Please join us for what we hope will be a delightful evening of family entertainment!
